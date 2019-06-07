Phelps (elbow) was transferred from High-A Dunedin to Triple-A Buffalo to continue his rehab assignment, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Phelps had been rehabbing at High-A in an effort to make it all the way back from Tommy John surgery, and it appears he's closing in on a return to the big leagues. The Blue Jays figure to continue to exercise caution with the right-hander, so he may need a handful of appearances with the Bisons before coming off the injured list.