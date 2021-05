Phelps was removed from Wednesday's win over the A's with an undisclosed injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old was called upon to start the eighth inning for Toronto, but he didn't end up throwing a pitch as he apparently tweaked something while warming up. Phelps has surrendered only one run with a 15:4 K:BB through 10.1 innings this season, so it would be a tough break for him and the Blue Jays' bullpen if he's forced to miss any time.