Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said after Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Athletics that Phelps was lifted from his relief appearance due to right shoulder discomfort, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was summoned in the top of the eighth to protect a four-run lead, but he apparently felt off while warming up, as he was pulled before he even faced a hitter. Phelps will receive imaging on his shoulder Thursday as the Blue Jays look to gain a better sense of the extent of his injury.