Phelps signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
The 34-year-old righty struggled to a 6.53 ERA in 20.2 innings for the Brewers and Phillies last year, though his underlying numbers give at least some reason for optimism. His 36.5 percent strikeout rate and 5.9 percent walk rate were both excellent, but he was undone by a clearly unsustainable 41.2 percent HR/FB rate, as seven of the 17 flyballs he allowed all season cleared the fence. He hasn't been particularly homer-prone in the past, so he should still be a useful piece for the Blue Jays this season if that number normalizes.