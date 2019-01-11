Phelps (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Phelps last appeared in the major leagues during the 2017 season, posting a 3.40 ERA with 62 punchouts over 55.2 frames as a relief pitcher across stops in Miami and Seattle. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2018, the Blue Jays are hopeful the right-hander will be ready in time for spring training and that he could possibly earn a spot in their bullpen. Phelps began a throwing program back in mid-August, although it's unclear as to how close he is to a full recovery.

More News
Our Latest Stories