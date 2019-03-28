The Blue Jays placed Phelps (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Phelps is just over a year removed from Tommy John surgery and has resumed facing hitters, but he'll need additional time to build up his arm before contributing for the Blue Jays. A firm timeline for his return from the IL likely won't be established until he starts pitching in minor-league rehab games.

