Blue Jays' David Phelps: Lands on IL
The Blue Jays placed Phelps (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Phelps is just over a year removed from Tommy John surgery and has resumed facing hitters, but he'll need additional time to build up his arm before contributing for the Blue Jays. A firm timeline for his return from the IL likely won't be established until he starts pitching in minor-league rehab games.
