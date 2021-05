Phelps was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Phelps exited Wednesday's win over the Athletics due to a right shoulder issue, and he'll miss additional time after he was diagnosed with a lat strain Thursday. It's not yet clear when Phelps will be able to return to game action. Hyun Jin Ryu (hip) was recalled ahead of his scheduled start Thursday in a corresponding move.