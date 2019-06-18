Phelps walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief during Monday's loss to the Angels.

The 32-year-old was on a big-league mound for the first time since Aug. 30, 2017, and Phelps looked fully recovered from the Tommy John surgery that cost him all of last season. Assuming he stays healthy, he figures to fill a key role in a Jays bullpen that can use all the help it can get.