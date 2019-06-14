Phelps (elbow) is with the team in Houston but likely won't be activated from the injured list until Saturday or Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Phelps has pitched in back-to-back days, so the Blue Jays will give him another day or two to rest prior to bringing him back from the shelf. He hasn't appeared in a big-league game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2018.