Phelps is scheduled to serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Orioles, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Phelps is unlikely to work more than one or two innings before exiting the contest. Casey Lawrence and Yusei Kikuchi are the primary candidates to cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen once Phelps' day is done.