Phelps gave up a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning to record his second hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox. He struck out one.

The right-hander replaced Tommy Milone with one out and two on in the fifth inning and promptly let one of the inherited runners score on an Enrique Hernandez double, but Phelps had plenty of cushion with the Jays holding a 4-1 lead. He hadn't pitched in eight days since being struck in the back by a Clint Frazier comebacker, but Phelps seemed 100 percent in his return to the mound. He'll primarily fill a middle-relief role when the Toronto bullpen is back at full strength.