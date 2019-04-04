Phelps (elbow) has resumed a throwing program and is throwing with no issues, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Phelps was recently shut down for some rest after throwing a series of live batting practice sessions, but he appears to be back on track in his throwing program. The veteran reliever remains without a timetable for his return, though he's certainly trending in the right direction. Once healthy, look for Phelps to fill a middle-relief role.