Blue Jays' David Phelps: Returns from IL
Phelps (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Phelps has been cleared to make his 2019 big-league debut after completing a four-game minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo. The right-hander hasn't pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2018; the Blue Jays may ease him back into action with lower-leverage work, but Phelps' track record suggests it won't be long before he's back in a high-leverage role. Justin Shafer was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.
