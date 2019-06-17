Phelps (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Phelps has been cleared to make his 2019 big-league debut after completing a four-game minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo. The right-hander hasn't pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2018; the Blue Jays may ease him back into action with lower-leverage work, but Phelps' track record suggests it won't be long before he's back in a high-leverage role. Justin Shafer was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.

