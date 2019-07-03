Phelps will be the opener for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Phelps owns a 3.52 ERA and an 8:2 K:BB in 7.2 innings of work for Toronto this season. He'll face the toughest part of Boston's order before likely turning the ball over to Jacob Waguespack.

