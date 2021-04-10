Phelps pitched a scoreless first inning, allowing one walk and striking out two in Friday's loss to the Angels. He did not factor in the decision.

Phelps took a turn as an opener in Friday's game, and he did his job fairly well. He's allowed only one unearned run in five innings this season, with a 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts and a hold in five appearances. The 34-year-old right-hander appears set for a flexible role in the Blue Jays' bullpen, although he's mostly likely to work in the middle innings for now.