Schneider went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Red Sox.

The 25-year-old took Nick Pivetta deep in the seventh inning, but Toronto was in a 7-2 hole at that point. Schneider has been struggling in June, slashing .170/.224/.302 through 16 games, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him moved down in the order from his usual spot hitting first or second. On the season, he's batting .225 with nine homers, three steals, 31 runs and 34 RBI in 65 contests.