Schneider went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 13-1 victory over the Red Sox.

After forcing his way to the big leagues by hitting 21 homers with a .416 OBP in AAA, Schneider has begun his big-league career on a tear. The former 28th-round pick was moved up to third in the batting order in place of a resting Vladimir Guererro and delivered with four hits including his second home run. Schneider now has nine hits in his first 13 career at-bats for the Blue Jays to go along with those two homers and five RBI. While that pace is obviously unsustainable, the Blue Jays will find a way to consistently include him in their lineup provided he continues to produce.