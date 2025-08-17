Schneider went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 14-2 win over the Rangers.

The 26-year-old utility player capped his big day with a three-run shot off position player Rowdy Tellez in the seventh inning. Schneider kept his roster spot when George Springer was activated from the IL, but he's still likely headed for a downturn in playing time despite batting .414 (12-for-29) through nine games in August with two doubles, three homers, seven runs and 12 RBI.