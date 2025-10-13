Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Enters lineup in left field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneider will start in left field and bat eighth in Monday's ALCS Game 2 against the Mariners, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He's sliding into the lineup in place of Anthony Santander, who had to be scratched due to lower-back tightness. It will be the first start versus a righty this postseason for Schneider, who made two starts against lefties during the ALDS versus the Yankees.
