Schneider will start in left field and bat eighth in Monday's ALCS Game 2 against the Mariners, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He's sliding into the lineup in place of Anthony Santander, who had to be scratched due to lower-back tightness. It will be the first start versus a righty this postseason for Schneider, who made two starts against lefties during the ALDS versus the Yankees.