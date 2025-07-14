Schneider went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the A's.

In a wild fifth-inning at-bat, Schneider launched a long fly down the left-field line that was ruled foul. When the call was upheld on review, Blue Jays manager John Schneider -- no relation -- got ejected, only for Schneider the player to then crush the first pitch he saw after play resumed over the fence in left-center field, a homer which ruined the perfect game Jeffrey Springs had going. Since the beginning of July, the 26-year-old utility player has hit .250 (7-for-28) with four of his five home run on the season, and six of his 11 RBI.