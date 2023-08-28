Schneider went 2-for-4 with one double, a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 10-7 loss against Cleveland.
Schneider earned a rare start against a righty and delivered with his fifth home run in just 37 at-bats for the Blue Jays. Schneider has shown to run hot and cold in his first month in the big leagues. He now has six hits in his last 11 at-bats with three homers, six RBI and five runs scored.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Big day in Saturday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: On bench for third straight•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Continues torrid start to career•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Three more hits Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Homers in first MLB at-bat•