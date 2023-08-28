Schneider went 2-for-4 with one double, a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 10-7 loss against Cleveland.

Schneider earned a rare start against a righty and delivered with his fifth home run in just 37 at-bats for the Blue Jays. Schneider has shown to run hot and cold in his first month in the big leagues. He now has six hits in his last 11 at-bats with three homers, six RBI and five runs scored.