Schneider went 3-for-7 with two home runs, a double and four total RBI in Wednesday's 20-1 win over the Rockies.

Schneider extended Toronto's lead to 7-1 with a solo shot off Angel Chivilli in the sixth inning before piling on in the ninth with a 454-foot, three-run blast off position-player Austin Nola. The 26-year-old Schneider has racked up four extra-base hits in his last two games after going just 4-for-20 with no extra-base knocks in his previous nine contests. Overall, Schneider is slashing a respectable .239/.368/.469 with seven homers, 21 RBI and 20 runs scored across 136 plate appearances this season.