Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Late add to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneider is now batting eighth and playing left field Saturday against the White Sox.
Schneider wasn't initially in Saturday's lineup but entered the starting nine after Addison Barger (hip) was scratched. Schneider has just one hit in his last 15 at-bats and has a .558 OPS on the year.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Remains in platoon role•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Homers Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Called up, in lineup Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Ticketed for return to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Relegated to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Lands Opening Day roster spot•