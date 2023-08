Toronto selected Schneider's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Schneider doesn't have a clear path toward regular playing time with the Blue Jays, but the 28th-round pick from the 2017 MLB Draft has forced his way to the bigs after registering a .969 OPS with 21 home runs and 21 doubles across 87 games this summer at Triple-A. He'll likely operate as a super-utility option at a variety of positions while offering some pop off the bench.