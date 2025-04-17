The Blue Jays optioned Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Schneider has gotten off to a poor start this season, going just 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts through his first 10 games. The Jays will now send him down to the minors in an effort to help him rediscover his swing, and he will likely be invited back to Toronto once he does so.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Lands Opening Day roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Belts first homer of spring•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Out of lineup again Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Regaining regular playing time•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Goes yard in loss•