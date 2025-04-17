Now Playing

The Blue Jays optioned Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Schneider has gotten off to a poor start this season, going just 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts through his first 10 games. The Jays will now send him down to the minors in an effort to help him rediscover his swing, and he will likely be invited back to Toronto once he does so.

