Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Sitting after four straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneider is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Schneider had been included in the lineup in each of the last four games, going 0-for-9 with four walks during that stretch. Three of those starts came against left-handed pitching, and Schneider appears likely to be mostly limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward with the Blue Jays getting George Springer (toe) back from the injured list for Wednesday's series finale.
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