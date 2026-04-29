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Schneider is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Schneider had been included in the lineup in each of the last four games, going 0-for-9 with four walks during that stretch. Three of those starts came against left-handed pitching, and Schneider appears likely to be mostly limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward with the Blue Jays getting George Springer (toe) back from the injured list for Wednesday's series finale.

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