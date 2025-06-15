Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Stuck in platoon role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneider is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
With right-hander Zack Wheeler on the bump for the Phillies, Schneider will head back to the bench after he had started in each of the Blue Jays' last three games, all of which came against left-handed pitching. Schneider looks poised to continue serving as a short-side platoon player for Toronto while he remains up with the big club.
