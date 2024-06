Schneider is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Schneider will retreat to the bench after he started in each of the past three games while going 2-for-12 with a solo home run, a double and two walks. With Schneider out of the lineup, the Blue Jays will open up a spot in the outfield for Kevin Kiermaier, who will be flanked by Daulton Varsho in left field and George Springer in right field.