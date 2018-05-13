The Blue Jays selected McGuire's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.

The Blue Jays cleared a spot for McGuire after the right-hander covered eight innings in back-to-back starts with the Triple-A club, allowing only two earned runs and striking out 11 during that span. While Joe Biagini will get the first crack at replacing the injured Marcus Stroman (shoulder) in the rotation Sunday against the Red Sox, McGuire could be next in line to fill in should Biagini struggle in the start. At least for the time being, however, McGuire seems set to work out of the bullpen.