Blue Jays' Deck McGuire: Optioned to Triple-A
McGuire was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He has given up six earned runs with seven strikeouts over 8.1 innings through four appearances in the majors this season. A corresponding move is to be determined. McGuire will continue to serve as organizational bullpen depth.
