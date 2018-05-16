Blue Jays' Deck McGuire: Sent back to Triple-A
The Blue Jays will option McGuire to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
McGuire worked 3.1 innings of long relief in his MLB debut in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Mets, surrendering three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three. Given his extensive usage, McGuire was unlikely to be available for the next couple of days, so the Blue Jays recalled Danny Barnes from Triple-A in a corresponding move to provide some reinforcement for the bullpen.
