Blue Jays' Derek Fisher: Added to roster
Fisher was added to Toronto's active roster Thursday.
Fisher will be available off the bench for Thursday's series opener against the Orioles after being acquired in a trade from Houston on Wednesday. He owns a lackluster .226/.317/.358 triple-slash in 17 big-league games this season, though he's posted strong numbers at Triple-A (.286/.401/.522).
