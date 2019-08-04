Blue Jays' Derek Fisher: Avoids structural damage to face
Fisher, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Saturday's 6-4 loss, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
In his second start with the Jays since being acquired from the Astros prior to Wednesday's trade deadline, Fisher was removed from the contest in the first inning after a fly ball glanced off his glove and directly into the right side of his face. The Blue Jays sent Fisher to the hospital to undergo X-rays and evaluation for a concussion, with both tests returning negative. He's still likely dealing with some pain while sporting a significant welt on his face, but the Blue Jays view him as day-to-day and expect him to avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...