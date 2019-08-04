Fisher, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Saturday's 6-4 loss, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

In his second start with the Jays since being acquired from the Astros prior to Wednesday's trade deadline, Fisher was removed from the contest in the first inning after a fly ball glanced off his glove and directly into the right side of his face. The Blue Jays sent Fisher to the hospital to undergo X-rays and evaluation for a concussion, with both tests returning negative. He's still likely dealing with some pain while sporting a significant welt on his face, but the Blue Jays view him as day-to-day and expect him to avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list.