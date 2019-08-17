Fisher went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Friday night against the Mariners.

Fisher launched a two-run blast in the second inning to put his team in the lead, and Toronto would ultimately emerge with a 7-3 victory. The 25-year-old isn't typically known for being a home-run threat, as he sits with just four homers on the season (31 games), though he's now left the yard three times in his last nine games.

More News
Our Latest Stories