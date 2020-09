Fisher went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI on Sunday against the Red Sox.

Fisher delivered RBI knocks on two separate occasions to record his first multi-hit game of the season. With Teoscar Hernandez sidelined by a rib injury, Fisher could have an expanded chance for at-bats in the short-term. Through 31 plate appearances this season, he's managed a .250/.387/.417 line, though he's still struck out 10 times.