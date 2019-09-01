Blue Jays' Derek Fisher: Gets scratched Sunday
The Blue Jays scratched Fisher from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Astros for an undisclosed reason, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Toronto should provide an update for the reason behind Fisher's absence later Sunday, but he's likely dealing with a foot injury after he got tangled with the scoreboard in Saturday's 6-4 win, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. Brandon Drury will swap in for Fisher in left field and bat eighth in the series finale.
