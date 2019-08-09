Fisher went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Making his first home start for the Jays since coming over from Houston in the Aaron Sanchez trade, Fisher went deep for the second straight game. The 25-year-old is hitting only .188 (3-for-16) for Toronto with a 0:7 BB:K, though, and he'll need to solve his contact woes if he's going to consistently tap into the power-speed upside he flashed in the minors.

