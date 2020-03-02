Fisher has gone 3-for-12 with a double and a 0:3 BB:K in five Grapefruit League games with the Blue Jays to date.

The Blue Jays still have one everyday role in the outfield up for grabs with manager Charlie Montoyo having already confirmed Lourdes Gurriel and Randal Grichuk as regulars, but Teoscar Hernandez probably represents the top candidate to claim that job over the likes of Fisher, Anthony Alford and Billy McKinney. The fact that Fisher has no minor-league options remaining should at least help his case for making the 26-man Opening Day roster as a reserve, but the 26-year-old may struggle to find playing time when the Jays are at full strength. The lefty-hitting Fisher is only a .172 career hitter versus right-handed pitching at the MLB level, so he wouldn't represent an appealing platoon partner for the righty-swinging Hernandez.