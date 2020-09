Fisher went 1-for-3 with a two-run blast in the Blue Jays' 7-2 loss versus the Yankees on Wednesday.

Fisher represented the entirety of Toronto's offensive output for the contest. The 27-year-old has stepped into a sizable role with Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) sidelined. Worth monitoring as he resides in the Blue Jays' top-10 offense, Fisher has hit 4-of-10 with three walks in his past four games.