Blue Jays' Derek Fisher: Homers Wednesday
Fisher went 1-for-4 with a a two-run home run Wednesday against the Rays.
Fisher took Colin Poche deep in the sixth inning to record his second home run of the season. He should get a chance for regular at-bats to close the season, though he immediately got dinged up upon arriving with his new team after getting hit in the face with a flyball. In his very short stint with his new club, Fisher has gone 2-for-12 with six strikeouts.
