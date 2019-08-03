Fisher exited Saturday's game at Baltimore after being hit in the face with a fly ball, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Fisher appeared to lose the fly ball in the sun and had the ball hit him on the right side of his face during the first inning, forcing him to leave the contest. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, the preliminary diagnosis for the 25-year-old is that he suffered a facial contusion. Brandon Drury entered the game in right field for the Blue Jays.