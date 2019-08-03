Blue Jays' Derek Fisher: Leaves Saturday's game
Fisher exited Saturday's game at Baltimore after being hit in the face with a fly ball, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Fisher appeared to lose the fly ball in the sun and had the ball hit him on the right side of his face during the first inning, forcing him to leave the contest. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, the preliminary diagnosis for the 25-year-old is that he suffered a facial contusion. Brandon Drury entered the game in right field for the Blue Jays.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...