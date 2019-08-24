Fisher is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Billy McKinney gets the start in left field and will hit eighth against right-hander Felix Hernandez. Fisher is just 3-for-21 with nine strikeouts over his last seven games. The left-handed hitting outfielder is slashing .127/.225/.254 in 71 plate appearances against righties.