Fisher is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.

Fisher has now alternated between the lineup and the bench for eight straight games. It's hard to argue that he deserves much more than that, as he's hit just .160/.276/.387 while striking out 36.8 percent of the time since joining the Blue Jays at the trade deadline. Billy McKinney starts in left field in his absence.

