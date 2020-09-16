site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-derek-fisher-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Derek Fisher: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fisher isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees.
Even with right-hander Gerrit Cole on the mound for the Yankees, Fisher will retreat to the bench Wednesday. Cavan Biggio will shift to right field with Jonathan Villar starting at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read