Fisher went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Mariners.

Fisher got aboard with a single in the first inning, then stole second and scored on a Teoscar Hernandez double to extend the Blue Jays' early lead to 2-0 at the time. The outfielder is up to five steals this year while batting to a .198/.289/.386 line in 105 at-bats between Toronto and Houston this season.