Blue Jays' Derek Fisher: Notches fifth steal
Fisher went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Mariners.
Fisher got aboard with a single in the first inning, then stole second and scored on a Teoscar Hernandez double to extend the Blue Jays' early lead to 2-0 at the time. The outfielder is up to five steals this year while batting to a .198/.289/.386 line in 105 at-bats between Toronto and Houston this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...