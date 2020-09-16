Fisher was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee contusion Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fisher was hit by a pitch during a live batting practice session, and he'll miss at least 10 days as a result. With just under two weeks remaining in the regular season, it's unclear whether he'll be able to return prior to the postseason. Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move and should serve as the primary right fielder going forward.