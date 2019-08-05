Fisher (face) is back in the lineup Monday against the Rays, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.

Fisher suffered the embarrassment of losing a flyball and having it hit him in the face in his third game for his new team Saturday, forcing him to leave the game. He avoided serious injury and was able to appear off the bench the next day, however, and will be involved from the start Monday, batting eighth and playing center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories