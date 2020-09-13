site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Derek Fisher: Sitting Sunday
Fisher is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mets.
He heads to the bench with southpaw David Peterson on the hill for New York. Jonathan Davis will start in right field and bat seventh.
