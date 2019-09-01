Fisher's absence from the lineup for Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Astros was the result of a sprained right ankle, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The injury is believed to be only a minor concern for the outfielder, who was available off the bench for the contest. Fisher sustained the injury in the Blue Jays' 6-4 win on Saturday, when he failed to corral Yuli Gurriel's two-run double in the sixth inning.