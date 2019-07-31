Fisher was traded from the Astros to the Blue Jays on Wednesday for a package including Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fisher was once a fairly interesting prospect but hasn't done much with his 312 career big-league plate appearances, hitting .201/.282/.367. The Blue Jays certainly have an easier roster to break into than the Astros do, but there's no guarantee Fisher is able to carve out a significant role. Still just 25 years old and with strong numbers over parts of four seasons at the Triple-A level, Fisher still has the potential to take the next step.